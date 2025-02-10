US-Only Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Manufaktur Golden Coast Revealed

Mercedes-AMG has revealed its second US-exclusive special edition SL 63 in two years. The 2025 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Manufaktur Golden Coast, successor to last year’s Big Sur edition, celebrates the American West Coast.

Crafted by Mercedes’ Manufaktur personalization division, the Golden Coast edition features a unique Kalahari Gold Magno paint finish. This exclusive colour, applied to both the body and the accents of the black 21-inch forged wheels, is designed to reflect the golden light of a sandy beach, according to AMG.

The SL 63 Golden Coast also boasts premium AMG packages, including the Aerodynamic Package and the Night Package. The Night Package adds gloss black accents to the side mirror caps, side skirts, and front and rear accents. The grille, exhaust tips, and rear Mercedes star are also finished in black.

Inside, the Kalahari Gold Magno theme continues with gold stitching and accents on the seats, door panels, and centre console. A “MANUFAKTUR Golden Coast” badge highlights the car’s exclusivity.

Production is limited to 100 units, with deliveries to select dealerships beginning in February.