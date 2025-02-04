Vuk Manufaktur Pops V8 Into Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Perfomance

The Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance, with its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder plug-in hybrid, hasn’t quite captured the hearts of enthusiasts like its V8-powered predecessors. While it boasts a massive 671 hp (500 kW), some find it hard to accept a four-cylinder in such a high-performance sedan. However, an Austrian company may have the solution.

Vuk Manufaktur has spent the last two years developing and building the worlds first V8-powered W206 C63 many have been longing for. Their project is now complete, and it seems to be what AMG should have created from the start.

Details about the engine swap are scarce, but it was undoubtedly a complex undertaking. The four-cylinder powertrain, along with all the plug-in hybrid components, including the three electric motors, have been replaced. Vuk hasn’t specified which AMG V8 they used, but it appears to be the renowned 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 found in numerous AMG models. A seven-speed automatic transmission has likely been paired with the new V8.

While some four-cylinder engines sound good, they can’t replicate the raw and visceral sound of a V8, no matter the exhaust modifications. Vuk’s creation sounds just as ferocious as the previous C63, making it a true AMG.

It’s unclear if Vuk intends to offer these V8 conversions for sale, but this project demonstrates the feasibility of installing the 4.0-litre powertrain into the new C63. Would it be a lengthy and costly process? Absolutely.