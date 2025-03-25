Aston Martin Drops The Top On Stunning 2026 Vanquish Volante

Aston Martin has unveiled the drop-top version of the Volante predictably called the Vanquish Volante which has become the planet’s most potent front-engined convertible.

This pure two-seater drop-top embraces a classic configuration, featuring a V12 engine and rear-wheel drive, and is set to compete with ultra-premium models like the Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider.

Changes compared to its coupe sibling are limited to the fabric roof and the redesigned rear deck, which highlights the car’s broad haunches and Kamm-style rear.

The core elements of the Aston Martin Vanquish Volante mirror the hard top version, showcasing a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine generating a formidable 823 hp (613 kW) and 1,000 Nm of torque. This power is transmitted through an eight-speed ZF gearbox, located at the rear axle, coupled with a sophisticated electronically managed limited-slip differential.

Developed alongside the coupé from its inception, Aston Martin asserts minimal compromises in structural integrity, boasting a 75 per cent improvement in body stiffness compared to the preceding DBS Superleggera Volante. To achieve this, structural enhancements were implemented over the Coupé, while maintaining the fundamental bonded-aluminium chassis.

This, combined with the folding fabric roof mechanism, adds 95kg, bringing the dry weight to 1,880kg. Nonetheless, the Aston achieves 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 344 km/h (214 mph).

To ensure the Volante’s handling remains precise, Aston Martin’s engineers have tailored a unique suspension setup. Utilizing high-performance Bilstein DTX dampers, the gentlest ‘GT’ mode is designed to be more compliant than the hardcore coupé, with increased firmness in the ‘Sport’ and ‘Sport+’ settings.

All Volante models come standard with carbon-ceramic brakes and 21-inch forged alloy wheels fitted with Pirelli P Zero tyres, specifically engineered for Aston Martin.

The cabin mirrors the Coupé, featuring a storage area behind the front seats. Boot capacity is respectable for its class, offering 219 litres with the roof up, and 187 litres with the roof down.

As with all contemporary Aston Martins, the range of bespoke options is extensive, with the brand’s Q division ready to accommodate even the most unconventional requests.

“For 60 years, Aston Martin Volantes have defined the art of elegant, sporting, open-top motoring,” said Aston Marton CEO Adrian Hallmark. “With its stunning looks and outstanding V-12 engine producing more power than any other front-engine production car on sale, Vanquish Volante has taken this philosophy to an entirely new level.”

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of this year, with the open-top model contributing to the capped 1,000 unit annual production of the Vanquish model line, irrespective of body style.

Aston Martin South Africa has confirmed that the Vanquish Volante will retail from R10,749,000 with the first unit(s) arriving in Q3 this year.