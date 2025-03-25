2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Spotted Testing With No Camouflage

Images via AutoExpress

Late last year, Porsche confirmed the refreshed 911 Turbo (992.2) series would roll off production lines in the latter half of 2025, revealing it would incorporate a hybrid powertrain, akin to the GTS variant.

Recent spy shots have captured a prototype, sans camouflage, undergoing rigorous testing at the Nürburgring. Despite deceptive daytime running light stickers, the updated coupe showcases an evolved front fascia, featuring more pronounced intakes with vertical slats, alongside redesigned headlights and subtle refinements.

The rear profile undergoes a more substantial transformation, now sporting vertical vents positioned at the outer edges and a new quad-tailpipe exhaust system. A redesigned central section, ribbed detailing, and repositioned reflectors are also evident.

Beyond these visual alterations, the vehicle is anticipated to feature new wheel designs and an enhanced interior, likely incorporating a curved 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.9-inch infotainment system, and revised controls.

While Porsche has remained tight-lipped regarding specific details, the current 911 Turbo boasts a twin-turbo 3.7-litre flat-six engine, producing 572 hp (427 kW) and 749 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, with the Turbo S variant delivering 640 hp (477 kW) and 799 Nm (590 lb-ft).

Drawing parallels with the 911 GTS, which features a newly developed 3.6-liter six-cylinder boxer engine, a 1.9 kWh battery pack, and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with an integrated electric motor producing up to 54 hp (40 kW) and 149 Nm (110 lb-ft) of torque, resulting in a combined output of 532 hp (397 kW) and 608 Nm (449 lb-ft).

When unveiling the GTS, Porsche highlighted a 59 hp (44 kW) increase over its predecessor. If the Turbo range experiences a similar power boost, an output approaching 700 hp (522 kW) could be expected.