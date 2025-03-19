40% Of New Ferrari Customers Are Under 40

Ferrari’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, revealed in a CNBC interview on March 16th that 40% of their new clientele are now under 40 years old.

This marks a significant increase from 30% just 18 months prior.

This is a notable achievement for a brand that sells roughly three-quarters of its production to returning customers. While Ferrari has historically maintained exclusivity through limited production, they have gradually increased output to meet growing demand.

Last year saw a record 13,752 vehicles delivered, a 0.7% rise from the previous year. However, delivery wait times remain over two years.

The forthcoming debut of Ferrari’s inaugural electric vehicle, slated for October 9th, could further shift customer demographics. Prototypes have already been observed under camouflage, with deliveries beginning in 2026.

Vigna has indicated that some potential buyers are exclusively interested in electric vehicles, bypassing their petrol-powered counterparts, suggesting this EV will attract a new wave of customers.

The automaker projects that hybrids and EVs will comprise 80% of deliveries by 2030, with petrol vehicles making up the rest.