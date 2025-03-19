50th Anniversary Volkswagen Golf GTI On The Way

Volkswagen has announced they will reveal a special edition Golf GTI at the Nürburgring 24 Hours event in June, celebrating 50 years of the iconic hot hatchback. Specific details remain undisclosed, but the 50th-anniversary model is anticipated to be based on the recently refreshed Golf GTI Clubsport, featuring distinctive badges and aesthetic enhancements that honour its legacy.

It’s unclear if Volkswag50th anniversary Golf GTIen will increase the power output for this version but if they decide not to, it will pack the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, generating 330 horses (246 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. This allows the hatch to hit 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and go on to a top speed of 267 km/h when fitted with the optional Race package. Power is delivered to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a mechanical limited-slip differential.

In contrast, the original 1975 Golf GTI’s performance came from its light 810 kg weight. Its 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produced 109 hp (81 kW) and 137 Nm (101 lb-ft) of torque (137 Nm), which was sufficient for a 0 to 100 km/h time of 10 seconds and a top speed of 183 km/h when paired with a four-speed manual gearbox.

Similar to the original, the 50th-anniversary model is expected to incorporate classic GTI design cues, such as tartan seat upholstery and red interior details.