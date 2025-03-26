New Aston Martin AMR-C01-R Simulator Costs The Same As An Audi RS3

Back in 2020, Aston Martin in partnership with Curv Racing Simulators revealed the top-tier racing simulator dubbed the AMR-CO1. Fast forward to 2025 and the venture has resulted in the upgraded AMR-C01-R.

Darren Turner, a three-time Le Mans victor and simulator expert, directed development at Curv, while Aston Martin incorporated distinct design elements. Notable features include an Aston Martin Racing inspired grille and a modified seating arrangement, drawing inspiration from the Valkyrie, which along with a redesigned switch panel, enhances user comfort and accessibility, particularly for taller individuals.

The AMR-C01-R features a 49-inch G95C display with a 1000R curvature for heightened immersion. The screen delivers enhanced colour depth and contrast for a realistic racing environment, with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

The system has been upgraded from the previous generation GPU to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090. Storage capacity is expanded with an Intel 14th-generation processor, featuring 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 2TB M.2 SSD, both doubling the original capacity.

The PC chassis has been redesigned to accommodate current hardware and allow for future upgrades, ensuring long-term usability.

With only 50 units planned, the AMR-C01-R is priced starting at £58,750 (approx. R1.4m) plus VAT with deliveries anticipated to commence in April 2025.