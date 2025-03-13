Bentley Batur ‘The Black Rose’ Features 3D-Printed Rose Gold

A unique Bentley Batur commission has been unveiled, showcasing an automotive world first: 3D-printed rose gold components within the cabin.

Dubbed ‘The Black Rose’, this creation is one of only three right-hand-drive Batur models ever produced, featuring a meticulously crafted colour scheme that complements its distinctive precious metal accents.

The interior showcases 210g of 18-karat rose gold, precisely formed through a laser melting process onto an aluminium base, for the drive-mode selector, air vent controls, and steering wheel centre. This innovative technique, a result of a significant investment, allows Bentley to execute ultra-exclusive projects with unparalleled precision.

This opulent detailing is integrated into a bespoke interior featuring a blend of black leather, Alcantara, and tweed, further accentuated by rose-gold coloured trim throughout the dashboard, steering wheel, and centre console.

Externally, the vehicle boasts a two-tone design, with a custom Black Rose paint finish contrasted by a Beluga black application. Painted rose gold highlights are also incorporated into the grille, lower bumper inserts, and 22-inch wheels.

The Black Rose maintains the standard Batur’s mechanical specifications, featuring the most powerful version of Bentley’s now discontinued W12 engine. It delivers 741 horsepower (552 kW), distributed to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.