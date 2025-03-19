BMW M5 Touring Is More Popular Than Expected

While the M5 is traditionally seen as the definitive performance sedan, a station wagon variant has occasionally been available and while this seems like a niche offering it has proven to be a significant success, according to a BMW M executive.

In a discussion with BMW Blog, Sylvia Neubauer, BMW M’s vice president of customer, brand, and sales, revealed that production of the new M5 is currently split equally between the sedan and Touring models. She explained that while production has been increased for both variants, the Touring’s popularity has prompted a greater increase in its production. Initially, BMW planned a 2:1 sedan-to-wagon production ratio, but now, approximately half of the M5s rolling off the assembly line are the wagon variant.

This unexpected surge in demand is a welcome surprise. BMW hasn’t offered an M5 Touring since the E60/E61 generation from the late 2000s, and this is the first time the five-door M5 has been available in the U.S. Now, American consumers, who previously had access to high-performance five-door wagons from Audi and Mercedes-AMG, finally have the option of an M5 Touring, driving significant demand.