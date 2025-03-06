Electric Maserati MC20 Folgore No Longer Happening

Maserati has officially confirmed the cancellation of the MC20 Folgore, as previously reported by Autocar.

A representative from the company stated that the decision stemmed from a lack of consumer interest in an electric supercar. This model was initially planned as part of Maserati’s six-EV lineup slated for release by 2026, promising significant power and a driving experience mirroring the current V6-powered MC20.

The announcement follows Stellantis, Maserati’s parent company, writing off roughly €1.5 billion in investments into the Italian brand, a move attributed in part to declining sales in China.

Stellantis’s financial director, Doug Ostermann, acknowledged the need to adapt to the fluctuating market, particularly the slower-than-expected shift to electrification in the luxury sector within China.

Maserati’s sales experienced a sharp decline last year, dropping to 11,300 units, resulting in a €260 million loss, a stark contrast to the €141 million profit recorded in the prior year.

Instead of the MC20 Folgore, Maserati will now focus on a substantial upgrade to the existing MC20. This update is expected to incorporate advancements from the new MC20 GT2 Stradale, which features an additional 10 hp (7.4 kW), a 60 kg weight reduction, and a track-optimized chassis.