Facelifted Audi RS 3 Pricing for South Africa

Audi South Africa has announced that the refreshed A3 and RS 3 models are now available for order in South Africa.

For the time being, South African buyers can get their hands on the standard A3 range equipped with the proven 1.4-litre 35 TFSI turbocharged petrol engine. This powerplant delivers a healthy 110 kW and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a smooth eight-speed tiptronic automatic transmission. Audi is offering the A3 in both S line and the more visually imposing Black Edition trims for both Sportback and Sedan body styles.

Performance enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the legendary 2.5-litre TFSI five-cylinder engine remains under the hood of the RS 3 Sportback and Sedan. This powerhouse churns out 294 kW and 500 Nm of torque, propelling the RS 3 from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.8 seconds. For the RS 3, buyers can choose between the standard trim and the exclusive Carbon Edition, a bespoke offering tailored specifically for the South African market.

Later in the year, Audi enthusiasts can also look forward to the arrival of the S3 Sportback and Sedan models, further expanding the performance-oriented range.

Here’s a look at the South African pricing for the updated Audi A3 and RS 3 range:

A3 Sportback 35 TFSI S tronic S line: R808,200

A3 Sportback 35 TFSI S tronic Black Edition: R834,500

A3 Sedan 35 TFSI S tronic S line: R823,200

A3 Sedan 35 TFSI S tronic Black Edition: R849,500

RS 3 Sportback TFSI quattro S tronic: R1,498,200

RS 3 Sportback TFSI quattro Carbon Edition: R1,591,900

RS 3 Sedan TFSI quattro S tronic: R1,528,200

RS 3 Sedan TFSI quattro Carbon Edition: R1,610,700

As with all Audi models sold in South Africa, the price includes a comprehensive 5-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan, ensuring worry-free ownership.