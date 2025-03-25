BMW M3 Touring Pumped Up To 789 HP (588 kW) Thanks To G-POWER

G-POWER has unveiled a beastly blue machine, the G3M Bi-TURBO 800 Touring, a limited run of just 25 units that pushes the boundaries of performance for the BMW M3 Touring.

Although it certainly captured attention in the striking Voodoo Blue the real treat is under the hood as power upgrades take output up to 800 PS (789hp; 588 kW) and 900 Nm of torque.

G-POWER has implemented a comprehensive suite of hardware and software enhancements. Key to this upgrade are the two enhanced turbochargers, featuring larger turbine and compressor housings, as well as optimized turbine and compressor wheels. These modifications significantly reduce exhaust back pressure and temperature, while simultaneously boosting air mass and pressure.

These upgrades are paired with G-POWER’s GP-800 performance software and their DEEPTONE exhaust system. This system incorporates sports downpipes with 200-cell high-flow metallic catalytic converters, a centre muffler, and a rear muffler culminating in quad carbon-coated tailpipes (100mm and 110mm).

This exhaust system not only enhances airflow and reduces back pressure but also delivers a thrilling soundtrack. With the electronic speed limiter removed, the G3M Bi-TURBO 800 Touring can reach a blistering top speed of 330 km/h.

Visually you will notice it rides on G-POWER’s in-house developed HURRICANE RR alloy wheels finished in a striking front-polished orange, providing a stunning contrast to the Voodoo Blue paintwork.

A standout feature is the G-POWER VENTURI carbon fibre hood, which not only enhances the car’s aesthetics but also improves engine bay thermal management. The showcased model sports the RS version, partially colour-matched to the body. Further carbon additions include the front spoiler, kidney grilles, and front corners. Under the hood, a GP-Orange carbon engine cover adds a touch of detail.

Inside, the Bimmer you will find unique touches such as the G3M Bi-TURBO badge and velour floor mats. For those seeking further personalization, a G-POWER carbon fibre LED steering wheel is available as an optional extra.