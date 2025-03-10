Is Lamborghini Already Testing A Potential Revuelto S?

The latest V12 bull from Sant’Agata Bolognese was revealed just two years ago and while we were absolutely expecting more variations of the range-topping Lamborghini, we did not think it would happen this quickly.

A prototype was snapped recently by Varrx (see below), and it appears one of the initial developments is already underway.

The prototype was filmed near the Lamborghini factory, and at first glance, it appeared like a typical development vehicle. However, closer inspection revealed numerous design alterations. The front showcases a revised bumper with an incorporated splitter. The vents feature extra vanes, potentially directing air towards brake cooling. The vehicle also seems to have slightly altered side intakes and a more pronounced rear diffuser.

While it’s confirmed that Lamborghini will produce a Revuelto Roadster, the modifications to this test vehicle suggest it might be the slightly sportier Revuelto S. It remains uncertain if Lamborghini will alter the powertrain.