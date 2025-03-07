Is This A New Aston Martin Vantage GT12 In The Works?

Aston Martin’s Vantage GT12, a limited-run special edition, debuted at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, boasting a racing-derived aerodynamic package and a V12 powerplant. Recently, a test vehicle sporting a comparable body kit was observed in the vicinity of the Nurburgring, sparking speculation about a potential successor.

The prototype is constructed upon the foundation of the pre-facelift V12 Vantage, identifiable by its narrower headlamps. Notably, a substantial rear wing, reminiscent of the GT3-specification component found on the original GT12, dominates the vehicle’s profile. Furthermore, an extended front splitter, seemingly also inspired by the race car, is evident.

Upon closer examination of the rear, further distinctive features are revealed. The carbon fibre diffuser incorporates a centrally mounted triple exhaust system, differing from the standard V12 Vantage’s twin-pipe configuration.

The previous Vantage GT12 was equipped with a 5.9-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine, generating 592 hp (441 kW) and 625 Nm (461 lb-ft) of torque. Naturally, we expect the successor to pack a bigger punch, which is more than possible considering the V12 in the new Vanquish packs 823 hp (614 kW) and 1,000 Nm.

Should this prototype indeed represent the forthcoming Vantage GT12, it is expected to be produced in limited quantities. Aston Martin manufactured 100 units of the original coupe, alongside a one-off GT12 Roadster.

Source: TheSupercarBlog