Lewis Hamilton Wants To Design Manual Ferrari “F44” Inspired By The F40

Seven-time Formula 1 champion, Lewis Hamilton, joined Ferrari in 2025, with aspirations to extend his record-breaking achievements in wins, pole positions, and championships.

Alongside this, he’s voiced a desire to design a Ferrari, potentially crafting a historically significant vehicle for the Italian manufacturer.

During the Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton shared with Motorsport his vision for a car named “F44,” echoing his iconic racing number, and featuring a “baseline of an F40, with the actual stick shift.”

This concept is notably ambitious, given Ferrari’s absence of a manual transmission offering since 2012. While manual hypercars are scarce, niche manufacturers like Pagani and Gordon Murray Automotive continue to produce them. Hamilton’s involvement could potentially justify the investment for Ferrari.

Ferrari recently revealed its anniversary hypercar, the F80, a continuation of the lineage that began with the F40. This model, boasting over 1100 hp from a twin-turbo V6 and three electric motors, prioritizes cutting-edge performance.

Hamilton’s proposed hypercar, focusing on a distinct vision, could coexist with the F80, potentially appealing to different segments of Ferrari’s discerning clientele.

Whether Ferrari intends to pursue a manual F40 successor with Hamilton remains uncertain. However, should such a car come to fruition, it would likely be celebrated as a landmark achievement in automotive history.