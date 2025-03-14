New Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 To Pack 500 Electric Horses

Mercedes-AMG is preparing to introduce cutting-edge axial-flux electric motor technology across a new lineup of high-performance models, beginning with successors to the CLA 45 4Matic+ Saloon and Shooting Brake, both exceeding 500 horsepower (373 kW).

Initially, these patented motors were slated for the electric GT 4-Door and GT SUV models launching in 2026. However, it’s now understood that these motors, developed in collaboration with Yasa, a British engineering firm acquired by Mercedes-Benz in 2021, will also power electric AMG variants of the new GLA, GLC, and C-Class, among other models.

Mercedes-Benz’s Chief Technical Officer, Markus Schäfer, confirmed these plans during the unveiling of the third-generation Mercedes CLA in Rome, where the upcoming AMG variant was previewed to the media for its 2026 release.

Mercedes-Benz sources indicate that AMG has developed various 800V drivetrain configurations utilizing axial-flux motor technology, including a tri-motor setup. This is expected to provide future performance models with considerable power and torque, as well as sophisticated torque-vectoring capabilities. This feature is crucial for the dynamic behavior of the new CLA 45 4Matic+, especially for those who like to get a bit sideways (drift mode).

While official specifications are pending, it’s anticipated that the most powerful AMG compact car variants will exceed 500 hp (373 kW) and deliver significantly more torque than the current CLA 45 4Matic+, which features a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 416 hp (310 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft).

Further developments for the new CLA 45 4Matic+ include an active aerodynamics package with an electrohydraulic rear wing integrated into the bootlid’s trailing edge.

