No New Mercedes A-Class Planned

Hot hatches seem to be something of a dying breed and even the most powerful of them all is not immune from this bleak trend.

Mercedes’ chief technology officer, Markus Schafer, has confirmed that the current A-Class will not be succeeded which obviously means there will be no new A35 or A45 AMG performance models after 2026.

The reasons are pretty generic but more than understandable. They are simply not profitable enough and the global appeal and higher profit margins of SUVs will win that battle every time.

The A45’s legacy will likely be defined by its extraordinary engine which in its most potent form punches out 416 hp (310 kW) which was more than what the Ferrari 360 delivered all those years ago.

The engine itself will persist, powering the Lotus Emira and, in a more extreme form, the rather unpopular C 63 and GLC 63 hybrid. Mercedes insiders suggest that an AMG version of the new CLA is also under consideration but this will be an electric vehicle.