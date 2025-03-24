Novitec Reveal Widebody Kit and Other Upgrades For Ferrari Purosangue

Novitec has unveiled its comprehensive tuning package for the Ferrari Purosangue, highlighted by the striking Esteso widebody conversion. This enhancement transforms the family-oriented Ferrari into a more aggressive machine, complemented by increased V12 power, an enhanced exhaust note, and a lowered ride height.

The exterior’s most notable change is the flared fender extensions, broadening the Purosangue by 6 cm. These extensions are available in either exposed carbon fibre or Pur-Rim plastic, offering options for a contrasting or body-matched finish. For those seeking a more understated appearance, the remaining Novitec upgrades can be applied without the wide fenders.

An optional vented hood, crafted from carbon fibre with a visible section, adds further visual drama. This material also features in the front splitter, grille, and headlight surrounds. Carbon fibre mirror caps, side skirts, and air intakes enhance the profile, while a rear wing, lip spoiler, and carbon fibre diffuser refine the tail. Novitec provides bespoke interior upholstery options in any desired hue for the Purosangue’s cabin.

The modified Purosangue rides on larger alloy wheels, developed in collaboration with Vossen. Three distinct wheel designs are offered, measuring 22 inches at the front and 23 inches at the rear, with a choice of 72 finishes.

The Ferrari SUV can be fitted with lowering springs, reducing the ride height by 25 mm. Wheel spacers are also available, particularly beneficial for those opting for the wide fenders.

The Purosangue’s standard 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 produces 715 hp (533 kW) from the factory. Novitec’s exhaust system, featuring sports catalytic converters, can elevate the V12’s output to 746 hp (556 kW) without internal modifications.

The aftermarket exhaust system is available in stainless steel or Inconel, with an optional 999 fine-gold plating and revised quad tailpipe styling. Customers can choose between systems with or without active butterfly valves, allowing for tailored sound levels.

All available components for the Ferrari Purosangue are listed on Novitec’s official website. Pricing details are not publicly available, requiring interested buyers to contact the tuner directly for quotations.