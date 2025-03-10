Overfinch Velocity Edition Upgrade Costs As Much As a Range Rover

The current Range Rover commands attention, but for those seeking an elevated experience, Leeds-based Overfinch introduces the ‘Velocity Edition’.

This enhancement package, compatible with the Range Rover V8 Autobiography or SV in either standard or long-wheelbase form, carries a conversion cost of £104,589 (approx. R2.5m), slightly exceeding the base Range Rover price.

Overfinch’s transformation includes broadened wheel arch extensions, a redesigned bonnet, side skirts, and a front splitter, all crafted from carbon fibre. The signature Overfinch logo adorns the new front wing air vents and grille, also constructed from carbon fibre. The Velocity Edition distinguishes itself with 24-inch Helix wheels, featuring self-levelling centre caps bearing the Overfinch emblem.

The showcased model is finished in Borasco Grey, though the original vehicle colours are likely maintainable. At the rear, Overfinch integrates its logo into a light bar and adds a roof spoiler and a diffuser incorporating a dual-exit exhaust system. ‘Overfinch’ lettering replaces the standard ‘Range Rover’ script on the bonnet and is featured elsewhere on the exterior.

The interior presents a striking contrast, featuring Overfinch’s ‘Aurora’ seat design with extended leather accents. Orange leather highlights the dash, steering wheel, gear selector, armrests, doors, and seats, which are embossed with the Overfinch logo on the headrests. The Velocity Edition retains the Range Rover’s four-seat configuration, enhanced by additional carbon-fibre trim.

Furthermore, an Overfinch Performance upgrade is available for the Velocity Edition. This upgrade boosts the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine’s output from 523hp (390kW) to 612hp (456kW), and its torque from 750Nm to 890Nm.