Porsche Cayenne EV Will Be Revealed Later This Year

Rendering by Kelsonik

Porsche’s CEO, Oliver Blume, announced during their annual general meeting that an all-electric version of the widely popular Cayenne SUV is set to be unveiled later this year.

Sales are expected to commence in 2026, with the electric Cayenne likely arriving in showrooms as a 2027 model. Production will take place at the same Volkswagen Group facility in Bratislava, Slovakia, where the current petrol-powered Cayenne is assembled.

The development of an electric Cayenne has been in progress for over a year, with prototypes of both the standard and Coupe versions being observed in public testing. This electric Cayenne will utilize the VW Group’s PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture, shared with the electric Macan, representing a new generation design.

In the electric Macan, this platform supports a 100 kWh battery pack (95 kWh usable) and dual motors, one on each axle. The Macan EV’s current top-tier Turbo model delivers 630 horsepower (470 kW), and the electric Cayenne is anticipated to offer even greater power, potentially through a quad-motor configuration

Although the electric Cayenne is arriving, the existing petrol-powered Cayenne, which underwent a significant update for 2024, will continue to be offered.

Last year, Porsche sold 102,889 units of the petrol Cayenne, representing nearly one-third of their total sales. Due to its sustained popularity and the gradual adoption of electric vehicles, particularly in the premium market, Porsche intends to keep the petrol Cayenne in production into the next decade, with further updates planned.

At their annual general meeting, Porsche also disclosed that they are considering a separate petrol-powered SUV in the Macan’s segment, possibly launching towards the end of the decade.