Porsche Planning New Combustion SUV Before 2030

Porsche is busy assessing the introduction of a new combustion-engined SUV to its portfolio before 2030, effectively acting as a successor to the ICE Macan. Simultaneously, they are developing a new 911 variant, promising to “raise the bar” for sports cars.

The Macan EV debuted last year, but with electric vehicle sales growth slower than anticipated, Porsche has recently adopted a more adaptable product strategy, planning to extend the lifespan of petrol and hybrid models into the 2030s.

Reports indicate Porsche is exploring a new iteration of the petrol Macan to coexist with the electric version, a plan now essentially confirmed in their annual results.

Rather than a new petrol Macan, Porsche is “currently evaluating an independent model line in the SUV segment with combustion and hybrid powertrains.” This new model, potentially launching before 2030, will feature “a new design” and “leverage synergies.”

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume stated this new model line will be “clearly distinct” from the electric Macan.

Porsche is also developing an electric SUV, codenamed K1, featuring seven seats and positioned above the Cayenne. While initially planned as electric-only, combustion versions may be added.

Porsche has updated five of its six model lines recently, including the Cayenne, Panamera, Taycan, Macan Electric, and 911. Electric versions of the 718 Boxster and Cayman are also underway.

Porsche will expand the 911 lineup in the coming years, notably with a new “flagship” model. Though details remain scarce, this is speculated to be the new 911 GT2 packing some serious hybrid power.

The third limited-edition 911 in the Heritage Design series, focusing on the 1970s, will also be released.