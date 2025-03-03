R35 Nissan GT-R Is Officially Dead

Nissan has officially concluded taking orders for the R35 GT-R in Japan, marking the end of a chapter for a truly iconic 21st-century performance vehicle. With production already halted in the United States and Europe, it appears the concluding pages of the GT-R’s storied history have been written. However, is this a definitive farewell or simply a pause before a new generation emerges?

The R35-generation Nissan GT-R made its debut at the 2007 Tokyo Motor Show and instantly captivated the performance car world. With its 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V6, advanced all-wheel-drive system, and relatively approachable price point, the GT-R swiftly became a formidable competitor, challenging supercars that commanded twice the price.

Throughout its production run, Nissan refined and upgraded the GT-R, increasing its power output as it went. Despite its undeniable performance capabilities, the GT-R’s aging platform, interior, and technology made it increasingly difficult to justify the escalating price tag in an era of rapid automotive advancement.

Currently, Nissan has not announced a direct replacement for the R35, and a next-generation GT-R is not imminent. The company has previously suggested that any future GT-R will likely incorporate some form of electrification, though the specifics of a hybrid or fully electric setup remain unknown.

A potential preview of Nissan’s future vision for the GT-R was revealed in the form of the 2023 Hyper Force concept. While Nissan has not confirmed production plans for the Hyper Force, it could serve as a blueprint for future models.

Should a successor emerge, it is expected to be significantly different from the R35—likely featuring some form of electrification, whether hybrid or fully electric. However, given the uncertainty surrounding Nissan’s financial situation, GT-R enthusiasts may need to exercise patience.