Radical Price Of Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition Revealed

Toyota has revealed the pricing of their GR Supra A90 Final Edition and it is safe to say that it has caused quite a stir.

Sure we expected it to be the most expensive model in the Supra lineup but we did not expect it to command €142,800 (approx. R2.8m). This is German pricing and if you know your European car pricing, you will know that this places it higher than a base Porsche 911 by just over €14,000.

The GR Supra A90 Final Edition, exclusively available in black, showcases a suite of enhancements. Its exterior features a redesigned aero kit, including a vented hood, an aggressive front splitter, canards, and a carbon fibre rear spoiler with a swan neck design. An Akrapovic titanium muffler, with dual tailpipes and a distinctive afterburner effect, enhances the exhaust note. It rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear Titanium Black wheels, complemented by red brake calipers. The chassis is upgraded with adjustable KW suspension, stiffer stabilizer bars, increased camber, and enhanced Brembo brakes. Inside, Recaro bucket seats with carbon fibre seatbacks and red Alcantara provide a sporty and luxurious feel.

The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, sourced from BMW, has been tuned to deliver 429 hp (320 kW) and 570 Nm (420 lb-ft) of torque. This represents a substantial increase of 94 hp (70 kW) and 70 Nm (52 lb-ft) over the standard six-cylinder Toyota GR Supra. Power is exclusively delivered to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, catering to purists.

Production of the A90 Final Edition is limited to 300 units for Japan and Europe which means you need to be of high importance at your local dealer to secure one.