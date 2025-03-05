Refreshed Mercedes-AMG C63 Will Reportedly Not Get New V8

It’s widely acknowledged that the current four-cylinder Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance has fallen short of expectations and, ultimately, sales.

Just last week, we heard some positive news that Mercedes would be making use of a new V8 powertrain for the upcoming CLE 63, which would ultimately find its way into a refreshed C63.

However, Mercedes has since clarified to Motor1 that this information is inaccurate, confirming the C 63 will remain without a V8.

Whether this is Mercedes trying to keep a secret or sticking to their guns with the potent 2.0-litre four-pot hybrid offering, we do not know.

While the return of the V8 has been confirmed for the CLE, it features a major technical alteration. AMG has shifted from a traditional cross-plane crankshaft to a flat-plane design.

The new V8 is expected to incorporate a mild-hybrid system with an integrated starter motor within the gearbox for improved power and efficiency.