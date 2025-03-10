Report: Audi R8 To Return With Lamborghini Temerario Power

According to a new report by Autocar, Audi is gearing up for a significant return of the R8, which could become their most powerful and fastest road-going vehicle yet.

The new R8 is tentatively scheduled for a late 2027 debut. Development of this has advanced beyond initial planning, with engineering underway supported by Audi’s chairman, Gernot Döllner.

This two-seater will share its foundation with the Lamborghini Temerario, renewing Audi’s supercar alliance with its VW Group partner. This collaboration, which began in 2006 with the original R8 and its mechanical twin, the Gallardo, allowed Audi to enter the supercar segment.

The new Audi supercar is expected to utilize the drivetrain, key structural components, electronics, and Temerario chassis. Audi will again differentiate the R8 from its Lamborghini sibling by emphasizing everyday usability. Both coupé and cabriolet body styles are anticipated.

The revived Audi R8 will be powered by Lamborghini’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8. This flat-plane-crank engine produces 789 hp (588 kW) and 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) of torque, boosted to 907 hp (676 kW) by three axial-flux electric motors.

The R8’s 2027 return is timed to coincide with the launch of more powerful Temerario models. This suggests a potential successor to the R8 Performance could push the supercar’s peak output close to 1000 hp (746 kW).

With this power, it will aim for a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time well under 3.0 seconds and a top speed approaching the Temerario’s official 340 km/h, potentially making it the most powerful and fastest road-going Audi to date.

The decision to revive the R8 is reportedly due to an agreement between the Audi board and its Volkswagen Group parent on how the brand will transition to an all-electric lineup. They will now extend the model cycles of select ICE models and increase the number of plug-in hybrids offered.

It’s also understood that a key factor is Audi’s push to develop FIA-homologated versions of the new R8 to once again lead the brand’s participation in endurance events like the Nürburgring 24 Hours.