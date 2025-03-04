Three-Seater Lanzante Project 95-59 To Debut At Goodwood Festival of Speed

In 1995, Lanzante secured victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours with the celebrated McLaren F1 GTR, and now the Petersfield-based company is developing something rather special called Project 95-59.

This name pays tribute to Lanzante’s Le Mans-winning racer, specifically the race number 59 it carried and the year of their victory. Lanzante states that it will honour its Le Mans heritage with its “most ambitious project to date.”

Details regarding Lanzante’s project are scarce, though the Hampshire firm confirms it will be a “limited-run, bespoke-engineered model based on a McLaren platform.” The precise platform remains undisclosed, but it will feature a three-seat configuration with the driver positioned at the “centre of the action,” according to Lanzante. Considering this, the Project 95-59 may potentially utilize a similar carbon tub chassis as the three-seat McLaren Speedtail.

Regardless of the platform, the Project will be properly rapid. Lanzante is aiming for 700 hp (522 kW) per tonne, which is nearly comparable to the Speedtail. McLaren’s twin-turbocharged V8 engine appears to be the most likely candidate to power the Project 95-59, potentially with enhancements from Cosworth, given their previous collaboration.

A teaser sketch (seen above) has been revealed with Paul Howse credited as the designer. Howse’s portfolio includes the McLaren P1, as well as involvement in the 720S and Artura. For Lanzante, Howse also modified the P1 to create the Lanzante P1 Spider.

The Project 95-59 will feature a large canopy-style glasshouse with a minimalist front-end design and distinct segmented panelling, reminiscent of the P1’s form. We will obtain a clearer view of Lanzante’s new hypercar when it is unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this summer.