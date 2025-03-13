Toyota GR Yaris Aero Package Looks The Part

The Toyota GR Yaris is set for an action-packed 2025, and this new Aero Package looks like a winner.

The prototype seen in the images features a manually adjustable rear wing designed to generate increased downforce. A redesigned bonnet incorporates a prominent air inlet, improving cooling for the 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine. Additional air intakes are strategically placed around the vehicle’s body, including behind the front wheel arches and along the lower rear splitter.

A key addition is a vertical handbrake. If you’re unfamiliar with vertical handbrakes, they’re ideal for locking the rear wheels to prompt a bit of sideways going.

The engine output remains unchanged, maintaining its 276 hp (206 kW) and 390 Nm (288 lb-ft) of torque, resulting in a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of approximately 5.2 seconds. The Aero Package’s focus is on improving cornering performance rather than straight-line acceleration.