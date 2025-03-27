Upcoming BMW M350 To Pack 417 HP (311 kW)

Rendering by BMWBlog

It is no surprise that BMW is deep into the development of the upcoming G50 3 Series but naturally, we are focused on the range-topping M Performance variant.

The current M340i will transition to the M350 and now BMWBlog sources close to the M division have mentioned that power will be up to 417 hp (311 kW). This is a decent bump from the current 382 hp (285 kW) in the M340i xDrive.

It’s uncertain if the power hike will be available to all markets.

The M350 is expected to continue offering rear- and all-wheel-drive options, although regional availability may vary, with some markets potentially limited to xDrive (South Africa being one of those).

The M350 is expected to be available alongside the standard 3 Series models from the start. BMW will commence production of the G50 in Dingolfing in November 2026, and the full-fledged G84 M3 is slated for production in July 2028.