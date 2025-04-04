2026 Toyota GR Corolla Getting More Torque and Aero

Toyota Gazoo Racing is busy developing the 2026 GR Corolla and thanks to these teaser images we can confirm it will feature several track-oriented enhancements. This highly-praised hot hatch will boast bigger aero, recalibrated chassis settings and even a slight bump in torque.

As you can see, the 2026 GR Corolla will sport a significantly larger rear spoiler and newly designed bonnet vents. Additionally, the front wings now incorporate vents and reshaped side gills.

Toyota confirmed that the updated hot hatch will come with “a bump in torque and unique tuning” to make it even more capable around the track. They did not indicate any change in power output, suggesting that the turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine will remain at the 300 hp (224 kW) output.

If you know your stats, you would likely know that the 2025 model year GR Corolla already received a torque upgrade from 370 Nm (273 lb-ft) to 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). It also gained the option of an eight-speed automatic transmission alongside the six-speed manual, while the front and rear limited-slip differentials are now standard features across all variants.

The 2026 GR Corolla is anticipated to be unveiled sometime this year. In the interim, we anticipate further informative previews from Toyota.