Abt RS3-R Looks Menacing and Packs 503 HP (375 kW)

Abt’s latest Audi RS 3 follows the familiar ‘R’ formula which means more power, more carbon and a lower ride.

The new RS3-R boasts a headline figure of 503 hp (375 kW), achieved through Abt Performance R software and an upgraded intercooler. This represents a significant increase from the standard 2.5-litre turbo engine, highlighting its tuning potential.

While an exhaust system change isn’t explicitly mentioned, the presence of four tailpipes suggests a possible upgrade for a more aggressive sound. Abt claims a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint of 3.3 seconds for both the saloon and hatchback versions which is 0.5s quicker than stock.

To further differentiate the standard car from the RS3-R, Abt equips it with forged 20-inch wheels, which are lighter than the originals and promise enhanced handling. Abt’s own springs and anti-roll bars further contribute to sharper dynamics.

The exterior also features a handful of carbon fibre enhancements, including a front spoiler and flics, mirror caps, and a rear diffuser.

Inside, Abt’s modifications are subtle, consisting mainly of plaques, badges, logos, and emblems.

Production will be limited to 125 units, with Abt charging €40,000 (approx. R850k) for the conversion, plus an additional €5,000 (approx. R100k) for installation. This represents a significant investment, particularly given the increasing cost of new RS3 models.

Hypothetically if you were to add these costs to the price of the new Audi RS 3 in South Africa, the Abt RS3-R would sting you to the tune of around R2.5m