Aston Martin DBX S Powers In With 717 HP (535 kW)

Aston Martin has introduced a new flagship SUV, the DBX S, packing even more muscle from its V8 petrol heart and delivering an even throatier soundtrack.

It’s powered by the familiar AMG-sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine used across the DBX range, but here it delivers an even beefier 717 hp (535 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft).

This output represents an increase of 174 hp (130 kW) over the original DBX and 20 hp (15 kW) more than the now-discontinued DBX 707. Torque remains unchanged from the 707, sitting 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) higher than the standard DBX.

Aston Martin has managed to extract the extra power through upgraded engine internals, larger turbocharger compressors borrowed from the Valhalla hypercar, and a revised exhaust setup for a more intense sound experience.

Power is sent to all four wheels through a recalibrated nine-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. As a result, the DBX S sprints from 0 to 100km/h (62 mph) in a claimed 3.3 seconds, which is actually the same as both discontinued DBX variants.

It’s quicker to 200 km/h by a few tenths of a second compared to its siblings and keeps accelerating to a top speed of 310 km/h.

To sharpen handling, the steering ratio has been revised for quicker response, and it shares the DBX 707’s advanced anti-roll suspension setup.

Braking performance is enhanced by the inclusion of carbon ceramic brakes, providing strong and consistent stopping power.

Visually, the DBX S sets itself apart with a more aggressive body design, exclusive badging, and vertically stacked exhaust tips.

Inside, the cabin mirrors the updated interior from the DBX 707, including a 12.3-inch digital driver display and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen.

For those chasing weight savings, buyers can tick options like a carbon-fibre roof, side mirrors, door sills, and 23-inch magnesium wheels. These components trim around 45 kg from the standard 2,245 kg kerb weight.

Pricing and final specifications are yet to be revealed, but given a highly-spec’d demo DBX 707 is asking R7.2 million, we would assume the base price to be in the region of R6.5m.

This marks the second Aston Martin to wear the ‘S’ badge, following the Vanquish S, and it firmly establishes the DBX S as the performance pinnacle of the brand’s SUV range.