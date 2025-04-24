Brabus Tweaks Mercedes-AMG E 53 Up To 700 HP

Currently, Mercedes-AMG do not offer a new E 63 for the super saloon fans out there, but for now, Brabus can give you something very close with their Brabus 700.

This new creation is based on the Mercedes-AMG E 53, retaining the turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder plug-in hybrid setup from AMG. But while the standard version delivers up to 603 hp (450 kW), the Brabus 700 pushes that figure up to 690 hp (515 kW)

This output actually surpasses the previous-generation Mercedes-AMG E 63 S, which boasted 604 hp (450 kW) from a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8. The Brabus build benefits from a 163 hp (122 kW) electric motor delivering 480 Nm of torque, which works in tandem with the 660 Nm generated by the petrol engine.

Despite weighing in at approximately 2.3 tonnes, the all-wheel-drive 700 rockets from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.6 seconds (0.3 seconds quicker than the standard AMG E 53). The top speed is also no longer limited, allowing the car to reach 280 km/h (174 mph) with ease, making it perfectly suited to autobahn cruising.

Visually, the upgrades are unmistakable. For better airflow and a more aggressive stance, carbon-fibre detailing surrounds the front air intakes and continues along the side skirts and rear diffuser. A three-piece lower splitter, custom grille inserts, signature Brabus branding, and a redesigned rear lip spoiler complete the aerodynamic enhancements. To complement the 21-inch wheels, the package features height-adjustable suspension that can drop the car by as much as 30 mm.

Inside, Brabus continues the transformation. The cabin is enhanced with illuminated Brabus-branded scuff plates, additional logos on the floor mats, and your choice of carbon or aluminium trim on the pedals. Quilted upholstery options bring the kind of exclusivity and craftsmanship expected from the tuner.