Driven | Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupé

Porsche introduced the GTS badge on the 911 all the way back in 1963. Now, some sixty years later, every model in the portfolio has this so-called ‘sweet spot’ treatment.

Models with this label have gained a reputation; they are recognized for their finely-tuned blend of added features and boosted power, giving you a ride that’s far more satisfying. Porsche has this knack for keeping the models classy and not shouting too loud on the streets about their capabilities as their main priority is enhanced driving fun.

Following this tradition, the new Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe uses the same V8 that you’d find under the hood of the Cayenne S but sticking to the formula, it has been bumped up by 25 hp and 40 Nm resulting in an output of 493 horses (368 kW) and 660 Newton-meters (487 lb-ft). This rather hefty SUV, weighing over 2.2 tonnes, rockets from stan still to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.4 seconds.

Contributing to this performance improvement is the eight-speed auto transmission which has been tweaked to respond and shift quicker in both Sport and Sport Plus settings. Should you find yourself putting the GTS through its paces for a sustained amount of time you will be glad to know that the all-wheel-drive system now incorporates an auxiliary independent water-cooling circuit, designed to maintain optimal performance during said spirited driving.

The Cayenne Coupé GTS is lowered by 10mm compared to its counterparts, and as standard is equipped with adaptive air suspension, dual-valve PASM dampers, torque vectoring and the utterly glorious sports exhaust system.

The V8’s start-up is a visceral experience that settles into a deep, resonant idle. While the soundtrack is something petrolheads froth for, early morning departures may ruffle the feathers of nearby residents. Porsche needs a huge pat on the back for producing a car with such a special soundtrack with the ever-climbing regulations. How they managed to get the GTS to sound almost hot-rod-like we do not know but we thank them every time the loud pedal was pushed, and it was a lot.

In Normal mode, acceleration is progressive, building momentum as the revs climb. However, engage Sport or Sport Plus, and the GTS transforms, delivering sharper throttle response, quicker upshifts and some glorious fury from those exhaust pipes.

Thanks to the specifically tuned chassis working with the clever suspension system and PDCC (Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control) body control is a notable improvement. With the adaptive air suspension and the sportier PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) the weight of the vehicle is not drastically noticeable and manages to achieve a sweet blend of ride comfort and road feedback.

To distinguish your GTS from lower-end models, black GTS badging and black trim is very much the theme. Dark-tinted headlights and a body kit trimmed in high-gloss black, which includes a unique front bumper with air-gulping intakes. Bronze quad exhausts break the mould, and the look is completed with 21-inch alloy wheels finished in anthracite grey.

Beyond the extensive application of Race-Tex, Porsche’s alternative to Alcantara, the GTS interior maintains a familiar feel to other Cayenne models. The cabin is meticulously crafted, the displays offer exceptional clarity, and the ergonomics, from the driving position to the steering wheel’s feel, are finely tuned. To point out a minor negative would be the fingerprint-attracting high-gloss centre console but just keep a microfibre cloth handy and this issue disappears.

Available in both traditional SUV and Coupe configurations, the GTS hits the mark when it comes to performance and versatility. It balances dynamic performance with being usable every day, offering a compelling and addictive opportunity for the discerning buyer whose family needs stop them from driving a 718 Cayman or 911 all the time.

It provides one of the most superb soundtracks money can buy, it looks the part, it packs a punch and the build quality as always is nigh on perfect.

Prices start from R2,572,000 for the SUV variant while the Coupé sibling commands R2,653,000 both with a 3-year DrivePlan.