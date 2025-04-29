Ferrari 296 Speciale Arrives With 868 HP (647 kW)

When Ferrari revealed the 296 GTB and GTS, we knew they would follow up with a more desirable lightweight variant, and that is now officially known as the Ferrari 296 Speciale.

From launch, the Ferrari 296 Speciale will be offered in both coupé and open-top formats, with the latter being called the 296 Speciale A. Both share nearly identical specifications, although the convertible carries a slight weight penalty due to the folding roof, eating slightly into the 60 kg overall weight reduction.

Weight trimming begins at the heart of the car, where Ferrari has managed to shed 9kg from the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6. This is thanks to components derived from the LaFerrari, such as titanium connecting rods, a lighter crankshaft and revised turbochargers. The V6 alone produces 690 hp (515 kW), an increase of 30 hp over the standard GTB. Paired with an upgraded electric motor delivering 178 hp (133 kW), the combined output climbs to 868 hp (647 kW) – a 48 hp (36k W) boost and the highest figure ever for a rear-wheel-drive Ferrari.

The power is delivered through the same eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, enabling the Speciale to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.8 seconds. Top speed is capped at 335 km/h (208 mph), slightly reined in by a significant aerodynamic package that produces 435 kg of downforce at 250 km/h (155 mph).

Visually, the Speciale’s aerodynamics are far more discreet than the towering wings seen on some rivals. Instead, it achieves high downforce through a more refined package, including a newly developed front air dam reminiscent of the 488 Pista’s S-duct, alongside a significantly larger rear diffuser. These work in tandem with two floating aero elements around the taillights and an enhanced version of the active rear wing subtly integrated between them.

Underneath, the chassis has also been recalibrated. Ferrari has introduced titanium springs and high-performance Multimatic dampers, while the ride height has been dropped by an additional 5mm to enhance dynamics even further.

When specified with all available lightweight components, the 296 Speciale registers a dry weight of just 1,410kg, with the open-top Speciale A tipping the scales at 1,490kg. These figures include carbon-fibre seats with minimal padding, carbon-fibre wheels, and lightweight carbon bumpers.

Inside, the cabin is purposefully minimalistic – no carpets, little sound insulation – but all the essential technology remains. This includes the digital instrument cluster and familiar Manettino switch, giving access to the car’s various drive modes.

While the performance stats are impressive, Ferrari’s aim wasn’t just numbers. The 296 Speciale has been engineered to deliver maximum driver involvement, with engineers fine-tuning the electronic stability systems to allow a more accessible and rewarding experience, even for less experienced drivers.

Technologies such as the latest version of Ferrari’s Side Slip Control (now in its ninth iteration) give the driver full control over the level of assistance, which is key when dealing with nearly 870 hp (649 kW).

Though Ferrari isn’t placing a strict cap on production numbers, securing a build slot will require buyers to be ‘active’ customers, meaning they must have purchased a new or approved pre-owned Ferrari within the past five years.

Deliveries are expected in the first quarter of 2026. Pricing at this stage is not known, but it will be a whole lot more than the base price on the 296 GTB and GTS, which started at around R6,5 million back in 2021.