The Fifth Edition Of Icons of Porsche Festival Hits Dubai This November

Get ready, Porsche enthusiasts! The highly anticipated Icons of Porsche festival is set to make a roaring return to Dubai for its fifth edition on November 22nd and 23rd, 2025.

Following a record-breaking turnout in 2024, where over 28,000 fans flocked to ‘The Slab’ in the Dubai Design District, this year promises to be an even more spectacular celebration of classic automobiles, art, culture, and the enduring legacy of Porsche.

Since its inception in 2021, Icons of Porsche has swiftly cemented its position as the premier automotive festival of its kind in the Middle East and a significant date on the global Porsche calendar. Prepare to be captivated by a stunning array of both road-going legends and formidable race machines spanning seven glorious decades of Porsche engineering.

“We are already working hard to ensure that the fifth edition of Icons of Porsche is our best festival yet,” stated Dr. Manfred Bräunl, Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Middle East and Africa. “This event is now an annual highlight for the Porsche community in our region, as well as globally. But Icons of Porsche is not just for the car fans. This year we will ensure there are even more activities and facilities on offer for families and fans of all ages.”

The iconic Dubai downtown skyline will once again provide a breathtaking backdrop for the festival. The Dubai Design District has been the consistent home for all editions of Icons of Porsche, with the event precinct expanding year after year to accommodate an ever-growing collection of stunning vehicles, captivating attractions, and enhanced facilities for passionate fans.

Mark your calendars now for November 22nd and 23rd, 2025, and prepare to immerse yourself in the world of Porsche at the fifth edition of Icons of Porsche in Dubai.

The musicians, artists and restaurants of the region will again come together to contribute to the unique feel of the festival. A full list of event details will be announced closer to the event.