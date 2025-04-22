Giallo Modena Ferrari F50 Could Sell For As Much As R140 Million

Even though Monterey Car Week is still months away in August 2025, anticipation is already building. RM Sotheby’s has announced an early highlight for their auction: a pristine 1995 Ferrari F50 with a mere 5,400 miles on the clock.

The listing details this car as one of only two US-specification F50s finished in the vibrant Giallo Modena. It’s being offered by a collector who has cherished it for the past 22 years, having last shown it publicly in 2009. With such low mileage, it suggests limited use. Interestingly, this very F50 was originally ordered and owned by the renowned fashion icon and passionate automotive collector, Ralph Lauren.

Reflecting its owners’ meticulous care, the car has recently undergone a comprehensive service by Ferrari of Central Florida at the end of 2024. This service included the replacement of the fuel bladder, tires, and brake components, all documented in a detailed file of invoices spanning the last two decades, including the rectification of “sticky buttons” in 2014. Furthermore, the F50’s Ferrari Classiche Certification was reviewed and renewed last year, with a new Red Book confirming the originality and correct condition of all components expected by the time of sale.

In a market filled with low-mileage F50s, this car stands out due to its desirable US specification, its status as one of only two finished in this rare colour, and its pristine, well-documented history, beginning with Ralph Lauren and continuing with 22 years of dedicated ownership.

According to the RM Sotheby’s listing, it’s expected to go for around $6,500,000 to $7,500,000.

Images via RM Sotheby’s