Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution Hits 322 KM/H In Just Over 10 Seconds

Hennessey Performance, deeply involved in crafting its Venom F5 hypercar since 2021, is closing in on its 300 mph ambition. The latest development is the Venom F5 Evolution, an enhanced version of their V8-powered machine promising more power, comfort, and capability.

According to company founder and CEO John Hennessey, this model emerged from customer feedback. He noted that after delivering nearly 30 F5s globally over the past three years, some owners desired even greater power, leading to the creation of this.

Existing owners can upgrade with the Evolution kit for $285,000, fulfilling requests ranging from more comfortable seating and adaptive suspension to the potential for endurance racing, which the Evolution now accommodates.

Considering the high-performance nature of the F5’s 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged ‘Fury’ V8, extended track sessions might seem unlikely. However, Hennessey states otherwise. Their collaboration with UK-based Ilmor Engineering has not only improved durability for track use but also unlocked an additional 214 hp (160 kW), pushing the total output to a staggering 2,031 hp (1,515 kW). This figure more than doubles the original Bugatti Veyron 16.4’s power and surpasses the current production car speed record holder, the Chiron Super Sport, by 453 hp (338 kW).

This performance increase is achieved through several hardware revisions, including new Precision 7680 turbochargers, optimized billet aluminium pistons, strengthened connecting rods, titanium exhaust valves, and larger fuel injectors to handle the significant quantities of high-ethanol E85 fuel required. The claimed 0-200 mph (0-322 km/h) time is a mere 10.3 seconds, a full four seconds quicker than the Koenigsegg Agera. The official top speed figure is still to be announced.

To manage this heightened performance and meet customer demands, Hennessey has engineered a new adaptive suspension system for the Evolution. This system aims to provide both exceptional track handling and comfortable long-distance cruising. Drivers can select from five modes via a steering wheel toggle: Sport, Road Race, Drag, Wet, and F5 Mode, each unlocking the car’s full potential.

The Venom F5 Evolution also features redesigned aerodynamics to enhance stability and track performance, with input from Formula One and Indycar aerodynamicist Dr. Mark Handford. The front splitter is entirely new, incorporating front dive planes, tyre wake deflectors, front arch louvres, and a gurney flap on the rear spoiler, all contributing to improved performance.

For those seeking even greater comfort beyond the adaptive suspension, Hennessey offers optional leather-upholstered ‘Touring’ seats with enhanced bolstering and a Touring exhaust system to make longer journeys more enjoyable. Apple CarPlay is also available, along with a drinks holder crafted from carbon fibre.

The Evolution package is available for all new and existing Venom F5 customers across coupe, roadster, and Revolution models, with the upgrade costing $285,000. As a standalone model, the Venom F5 Evolution starts at $3 million before options.