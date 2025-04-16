Insane and Expensive Facts About The Bugatti Bolide

Owning a Bugatti puts you in an elite group, but possessing the track-focused Bugatti Bolide takes a special kind of dedication, as Manny Khoshbin explains in the video below.

Forget hopping in and driving off as this Molsheim monster demands a race car-style start-up and a pre-flight checklist. Unleash its W16 on the circuit, and that 19-gallon (72-litre) tank will drain in just 57 miles (92 km), gulping fuel at a rate of 3 miles per gallon (78 litres per 100 km) of 110-octane race fuel.

The Bolide arrives with two sets of Michelin slicks, crucial for its performance. However, these high-performance tyres need replacing every 36 miles (58 km), setting you back $8000 (approx. R150k) for a fresh set. Even when stationary, these slicks have a five-year lifespan.

Routine replacements also include vital safety components like seat belts, the fire extinguisher, and the fuel bladder.

Clearly, Bugatti Bolide ownership isn’t your typical supercar experience. The cost of entry is just the beginning of a truly unique financial commitment.