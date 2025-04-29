Is Porsche Preparing A Road Legal 963 Le Mans Car?

Porsche appears to be preparing a Le Mans-inspired road car, with a potential reveal slated for the iconic 24-hour race in June.

A mysterious teaser image (shown above) shared by the German marque displays the silhouette of the 963 hypercar, the same model currently competing in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

In the announcement, Porsche made strong references to the legendary 917—one of the rare endurance racers from the brand that was converted for street use around five decades ago.

Following footage of that historic model, Porsche posed the question, “what if?” before unveiling the shadowy outline of the 963.

This model is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.6-litre V8 engine paired with electric assistance, a setup derived from the powertrain of the Porsche 918 Spyder.

It delivers up to 671 hp (500 kW), although in WEC competition, its performance is governed by Balance of Performance regulations.

While Porsche has yet to officially confirm production plans, any road-legal version of the 963 would likely be a one-off or produced in extremely limited numbers.