Is This A Hybrid Lamborghini Urus Performante Testing?

Lamborghini’s hugely successful Urus was given a mid-life update last year with the introduction of the plug-in hybrid Urus SE, and it seems the folks from Sant’Agata Bolognese have no plans to slow down, as a new variant was spotted testing, showing some interesting details.

If we were to hazard a guess, it would likely be a hybridised successor to the high-performance Performante, aiming to challenge the likes of the Aston Martin DBX707 and the Ferrari Purosangue in the ultra-fast SUV arena.

This new Urus showcases aero enhancements hinting at a more powerful engine. The front end mirrors the SE, sporting the redesigned headlights and bumper, along with an added lower lip and seemingly reshaped intakes, though it lacks the Performante’s louvred bonnet.

The side profile appears consistent with the SE, but at the rear, there is a roof spoiler reminiscent of the Performante, along with what looks like a revised rear bumper.

While this hotter version will pack a bigger power punch, the output remains under wraps. The Urus SE combines the familiar four-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with a plug-in hybrid system, delivering a total of 789 hp (588 kW).

As usual, we expect this even sportier iteration to command a higher price than the current Urus SE, which starts at R4,875,000.