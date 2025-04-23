Close Menu
    News

    Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Loses Almost R700,000 In Value After Just 400KM

    By No Comments

    The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is regarded as one of the most unique Bulls to ever emerge from Sant’Agata Bolognese. It’s loud, packs a naturally aspirated engine and unlike most Lamborghinis, it doesn’t make you flinch every time you approach a speed bump.

    Even with its rugged charm and being limited to just 1,499 units worldwide, it seems to be having a tough time holding its value.

    The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato sports a 5.2-litre V10 that delivers 602 horsepower (448 kW) and 413 lb-ft (559 Nm) of torque, channelled to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch auto transmission. It also rides 1.7 inches higher than usual, features all-terrain tyres, and sports a roof-mounted air intake to help the engine breathe cleanly.

    This particular 2024 Verde Turbine example in the United States sold brand new for $343,372 (approx. R6.37m), but it recently sold for $308,000 (approx. R5.71m) on Bring A Trailer. Much to our surprise, the car had only covered 251 miles (403 km) from new, which means the car depreciated at just under $141 (approx. R2600) for every mile driven.

    Although not quite as severe, a white example changed hands a few weeks ago in the States with just 55 miles (88 km) on the clock at $15,000 less than the MSRP.

    Share.

    Related Posts