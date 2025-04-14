Mansory Give New Bentley Continental GT Forged Carbon Overload

The team at Mansory don’t seem to take a rest as they have now unveiled their take on the freshly redesigned 2025 Bentley Continental GT.

While the result is arguably more restrained than some of their previous creations, it still bears the tuner’s unmistakable touch.

Forged carbon fibre is the defining element of this Mansory build, featuring on every exterior enhancement. The bonnet prominently displays a forged carbon centrepiece, and even the grille receives the same treatment, extending to the surrounds of the front cameras and sensors, which now stand out more noticeably. Surprisingly, the aerodynamic elements, including the front spoiler, side skirts, and rear diffuser, exhibit a clean and appealing design.

Inside, Mansory has shown unusual restraint, largely retaining the stock Bentley aesthetic in a light tan and black colour scheme. The upper portion of the wraparound trim has been replaced with forged carbon fibre, a change that complements the car’s overall theme effectively. Matching carbon accents appear on the gear selector, door sills, and pedals.

Details regarding pricing and additional modifications remain undisclosed so we are unsure if the powertrain has been left untouched. Even in its standard offering, the Continental GT boasts significant power, delivering 771 hp (575 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque from its hybrid, turbocharged V8 engine.