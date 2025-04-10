Mansory Go Mad On Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet

Mansory’s creations are anything but subtle, often embracing flamboyance and an abundance of forged carbon fibre. Their latest creation, the P9LM Evo 900, takes a Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet to a level that very few, if any, would ask for.

While the P9LM Evo 900 package has existed for the 911 Turbo S for a couple of years, this marks its debut on the Cabriolet model.

Mansory has significantly altered the car’s aesthetics with numerous new components. The front now features a forged carbon fibre splitter, redesigned air intake surrounds, and a new bonnet. Eye-catching louvres, reminiscent of the 911 GT3 RS, adorn the front fenders, alongside forged carbon fibre accents on the A-pillars and windscreen surround. Further forged carbon fibre elements include the widened fenders, side skirts, side air intakes, and wing mirror housings.

The rear design is dramatic, showcasing a fixed-wing mounted on the decklid and a prominent diffuser. Perhaps the most striking alteration is the set of forged centre-lock 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels, complete with carbon fibre inserts and a vibrant purple finish.

The interior continues the bold theme. Apart from the unusually shaped steering wheel, the cabin presents a luxurious feel with new white leather upholstery and carbon fibre bucket seats. Purple accents, including the seatbelts and contrast stitching, add further visual flair.

Beyond the carbon fibre and striking aesthetics, Mansory has extensively modified the 3.8-litre flat-six engine. It now features upgraded turbochargers, recalibrated ECU software, substantial 98 mm downpipes, and a water-cooled intercooler. The result is an output of 888 hp (662 kW) and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque.

Ultimately, this remains a 911 Turbo S at its core, albeit one that has undergone a significant transformation towards extreme styling and performance.