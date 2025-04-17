Mansory Modify Another Ferrari Purosangue

While Ferrari’s Purosangue SUV (FUV) draws some parallels to the Mazda CX-30, it did succeed in creating a rather attractive higher-riding prancing horse.

As expected, Mansory got their mits on the V12 SUV, which resulted in the drastically overhauled Pugnator.

This new creation features a stealthy matte black finish and an abundance of forged carbon fibre, seemingly applied wherever possible.

The front is massively modified, showcasing a new blacked-out grille, a sharp front bumper and splitter with slim LED daytime running lights, and a forged carbon fibre hood adorned with vanes and vents.

The wheels measure 22″ at the front and 23″ at the rear, featuring black spokes and yellow accents. Adding to this, Mansory has fitted forged carbon fender flares over the original ones. More carbon fibre detailing extends along the sides with rocker panels and trim behind the windows.

At the back, there is a complex roof spoiler with yellow endplates and a forged carbon fibre bumper and diffuser, along with quad-stacked exhausts reminiscent of an older Ferrari California.

Inside, numerous changes have been made, though they are comparatively more subtle. The seats, door panels, and dashboard are now upholstered in new soft-touch black Alcantara with yellow piping and stitching. Yellow seat belts and a Rolls-Royce-inspired starlight headline have also been added.

Potential buyers of this Purosangue will appreciate that the 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine has been tuned and fitted with a new exhaust, now producing 755 horsepower (563 kW) and 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) of torque.

The asking price remains undisclosed, but considering the extensive modifications and the original badge, it’s unlikely to be what we call affordable.