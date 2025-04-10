McLaren Joining WEC Hypercar Class In 2027

McLaren is set to compete in the Le Mans 24 Hours with a new hypercar program in 2027, aiming for their first outright victory since 1995, joining Ferrari and Aston Martin in the competition.

They announced their anticipated return to the endurance classic with a teaser video on Instagram showcasing a hypercar silhouette and tagging the Le Mans organizers and the FIA World Endurance Championship with the message “see you on track in 2027”.

It is understood that McLaren Racing will participate in the hypercar class under the cost-controlled LMDh regulations, which mandate the use of a customer chassis and a standardized hybrid system.

Teams must provide their own combustion engine, and McLaren might naturally choose the twin-turbo V6 found in both the road and track versions of the Artura. The total power output is limited to 670 bhp (500 kW).

McLaren returned to Le Mans this year with the 720S GT3 Eco in the LMGT3 class. McLaren Racing has steadily expanded its motorsport involvement beyond F1 in recent years and now fields teams in the Indycar Series, Formula E, and Extreme E.

McLaren will become the eleventh manufacturer to compete in the WEC’s hypercar division. Currently, there are eight marques on the grid, divided between the LMDh and Le Mans Hypercar classes, with Genesis scheduled to enter next year and Ford joining in 2027.