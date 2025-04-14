McMurtry Spéirling Smashes Top Gear Track Lap Record

Just a few days back, Aston Martin announced that their Valkyrie hypercar claimed the production car lap record at the Top Gear circuit but that is now old news as the McMurtry Spéirling has grabbed the outright title.

Sure it is not a road-legal car but it has finally taken the crown off of the 2004 Renault R24 Formula 1 car after a remarkable 21 years at the top.

The Stig piloted the McMurtry Spéirling to a blistering lap time of just 55.9 seconds around the 1.75-mile Dunsfold Aerodrome track in Surrey, UK. This shaves a significant 3.1 seconds off the previous record. This new benchmark was established using a validation prototype (VP1) of the Pure variant of this compact electric speed machine.

The Pure version delivers 1,000 horsepower (746 kW) exclusively to the rear wheels and can sprint to 60 mph in a face-warping 1.55 seconds.

This level of breathtaking performance comes at a premium. With production limited to just 100 units, this track-focused toy carries a price tag of £895,000.