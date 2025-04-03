Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Manufaktur Edition Revealed

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled a distinctive edition of the CLE, the replacement for the two-door C-Class and E-Class models, named the CLE Manufaktur Edition. This special edition, based on the 53 Coupe and Cabriolet versions of the 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE, will arrive at dealerships later this year in a limited, undisclosed quantity.

The Mercedes-AMG CLE Manufaktur Edition features exclusive design elements and a comprehensive equipment list. The Coupe is presented in Manufaktur Graphite Grey Magno with yellow AMG graphics, complemented by 20-inch AMG Forged Cross-Spoke wheels in black with yellow rim flanges. The Cabriolet sports a Manufaktur Starling Blue Magno finish with black and blue AMG graphics, and 20-inch AMG Multi-Spoke Y-design alloy wheels with black accents.

Inside, the Coupe showcases black AMG Nappa leather upholstery with yellow stitching, while the Cabriolet boasts white Nappa leather with black details. Both models feature carbon fibre trim, illuminated door sills, colour-accented floor mats, and a range of other premium features.

The special edition Coupe also includes the AMG Night Package Plus with dark chrome accents on the grille, front fender badging, and trunk lid logos. The Coupe also receives the AMG Performance Studio Package, adding an AMG front fascia with side flicks, an AMG rear fascia with a diffuser panel and side air outlet flicks, and a dedicated spoiler on the trunk lid. The Cabriolet is equipped with the AMG Carbon Fibre Package I and II, featuring exterior carbon fibre elements.

Both the Coupe and Cabriolet come with the Pinnacle Trim, which includes digital light headlights with projections, a head-up display, and MBUX augmented video for navigation. The AMG Dynamic Plus Package with active engine mounts and AMG Real Performance Sound are standard, enhancing the driving experience with simulated engine acoustics. An AMG fuel cap in silver chrome with black design elements and a custom indoor car cover are also included.

Powering these models is a 3.0-litre inline-six engine with an exhaust gas turbocharger and an electric auxiliary compressor, generating 443 hp (330 kW) and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) of torque, with an overboost function providing up to 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) for brief periods.

Pricing for the Mercedes-AMG CLE Manufaktur Edition is yet to be announced, but will most definitely exceed that of the standard 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe and CLE 53 Cabriolet.