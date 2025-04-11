More Hardcore Aston Martin DB12 Spotted Testing

A more hardcore Aston Martin DB12 variant has been spotted undergoing testing at the Nürburgring and if history is to be repeated it will likely be called the DB12 AMR or DB12 S.

It is clear that this prototype is something beyond the standard DB12, showcasing a number of visual and mechanical enhancements aimed at elevating the already impressive DB12’s performance to even greater heights.

Notable alterations are visible on the front bumper, featuring a redesigned splitter and grille insert. It rides on the wider 21-inch wheels previously seen on the latest Vanquish, and a more pronounced sill extension is evident along the vehicle’s flank.

The rear appears to have undergone the most significant transformation, sporting a new bumper and vertically stacked exhaust outlets. Despite substantial improvements over its predecessor, the DB11, the standard DB12 retained a similar rear bumper and aerodynamic configuration, which this high-performance iteration seems set to finally change.

Accompanying these modifications is a subtle gurney flap on the rear bootlid to enhance downforce, although it remains to be seen whether this will be a feature of the production model or replaced by a more stylised element.

Regarding performance, an increase in power from the DB12’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine is anticipated to rise from the current 671 bhp (500 kW) to the 697 bhp (519 kW) found in the DBX707 SUV. This will likely be coupled with various software adjustments to the transmission and electronically controlled differential, as well as revised tuning for the Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers and coil springs.