New Porsche 911 GT3 Is The Fastest Manual Production Car Around The Nürburgring

The Porsche 911 GT3 stands out as a performance-focused version of a globally admired sports car, and it represents one of the remaining examples of a beloved formula: the combination of a naturally aspirated engine, the direct sensation of rear-wheel drive, and the engaging experience of a manual gearbox.

Following its recent updates, the latest Porsche 911 GT3 (992.2) continues to enhance its reputation as a symbol of traditional automotive prowess by achieving a remarkable new benchmark on the demanding and respected Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The new Porsche 911 GT3, equipped with a manual transmission and driven by Joerg Bergmeister, lapped the almost 21-kilometre circuit in 6:56.294. This time establishes the Porsche 911 GT3 as the quickest production car with a manual transmission to navigate the Nürburgring Nordschleife, surpassing the previous record by a significant margin of nearly ten seconds.

That’s not only 3.6 seconds quicker than the pre-facelift car with a PDK automatic gearbox, but it’s substantially quicker than the previous fastest manual car, the hardcore Dodge Viper ACR, which Porsche notes has a “significantly more powerful engine”.

The car used for the attempt was equipped with the Weissach package and was shod with very sticky (but still road-legal) Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 R tyres.

While this new record undeniably showcases the exceptional performance of the latest manual 911 GT3, it also champions the continued existence of manual transmission sports cars, a segment facing decline.