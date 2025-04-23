Nissan R36 GT-R To Pack Porsche 911 Beating Hybrid Power

Renderings of an R36 GT-R by Hycade that are neither related to nor endorsed by Nissan.

Nissan’s iconic GT-R supercar is poised for a comeback, and according to the US head of product planning for the brand, it will feature hybrid power aimed squarely at challenging Porsche.

The Nissan R35 GT-R, a rival to the Porsche 911, debuted in 2007, with final production in Japan scheduled for this year. While a successor was previously confirmed, recent internal restructuring at Nissan raised concerns about its potential cancellation or a shift to a purely electric model, as hinted at by the 2023 Nissan Hyper Force concept.

Speaking at the 2025 New York International Auto Show, Nissan USA’s chief product planner, Mr. Ponz Pandikuthira, informed Motor1 that the next-generation GT-R will utilise hybrid technology and must make as significant an impact on the Porsche 911 as the original R35 GT-R did upon its global launch in 2007.

These remarks follow closely after Nissan’s new global CEO, Mr. Ivan Espinosa, who assumed his role on April 1, 2025, suggested that a successor to the R35 GT-R would be part of the company’s future lineup as it strives to recover from substantial financial losses and sluggish sales.

The R35 GT-R, powered by a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine with all-wheel drive, achieved a lap record of 7:38 at the renowned Nürburgring circuit in Germany in 2007. It subsequently improved on this time, setting new records twice in 2008, again in 2009, and beyond. “That’s what established the car’s cred,” Mr. Pandikuthira stated, “that it beat a Porsche 911 on its home turf – that needs to hold good [for a new model].”

“It has to be a very authentic car – imagine if you did a front-wheel drive electric car and called it a GT-R – good luck, right?” he commented.

“Battery tech, motor tech – and it may take us a few years – but GT-R will be back, without a doubt.”